Could a 16th-century Frenchman who spent two decades in a tower library be the first blogger? And could economist Tyler Cowen achieve immortality not through his books but because AI has digested everything he’s ever said? Cowen joins EconTalk's Russ Roberts to explore the essays of Michel de Montaigne. They discuss what Montaigne got right about education (hire a tutor with a well-formed, not a well-filled, brain) and what he maybe got wrong about material progress and growth. Along the way: Larry David, Torah study, kidney stones, Cowen’s odds of living to 120, why you should befriend people ten years younger, and Montaigne’s deceptively simple wisdom: when I dance, I dance.

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Resources

Tyler Cowen’s Website

Tyler Cowen on X

Tyler Cowen’s EconTalk Episode

Conversations with Tyler Podcast

“Montagne” biography by Stefan Zweig, translated by Will Stone on Pushkin Press

Michel de Montaigne - The Complete Essays translated by M.A. Screech on Penguin Random House

Aleph Beta, founded by Rabbi David Fohrman

“Of Experience” essay by Michel de Montaigne on Project Gutenberg

“Of The Education of Children” essay by Michel de Montaigne on Project Gutenberg

Plutarch’s Lives Volume 1 translated by John Dryden on Penguin Classics

“The Education of Children” essay attributed to Plutarch

The World of Yesterday by Stefan Zweig, translated by Anthea Bell on University of Nebraska Press

A Chess Story by Stefan Zweig, translated by Alexander Starritt on Penguin Random House

“That We Laugh and Cry for the Same Thing” essay by Michel de Montaigne on Project Gutenberg

“Life is Beautiful” film on IMBd

“On the Inconstancy of Our Actions” essay by Michel de Montaigne on Project Gutenberg

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Russ Roberts is a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution. In 2006, he founded the award-winning weekly podcast EconTalk, which has featured guests including Milton Friedman, Martha Nussbaum, Christopher Hitchens, Agnes Callard, Bill James, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Amor Towles, and Emily Oster. All 875+ episodes remain available free of charge at EconTalk.org and reach an audience of more than 125,000 listeners in 200 countries.

Tyler Cowen is the Holbert L. Harris Chair of Economics at George Mason University and serves as chairman and faculty director of the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. He is co-author of the popular economics blog Marginal Revolution, co-founder of the online educational platform Marginal Revolution University, and host of Conversations with Tyler, a popular podcast series featuring today’s most underrated thinkers in wide-ranging explorations of their work, the world, and everything in between. A dedicated writer and communicator of economic ideas, Cowen is the author of several bestselling books and is widely published in academic journals and the popular media. Cowen’s latest project is a generative book, The Marginal Revolution: Rise and Decline, and the Pending AI Revolution.