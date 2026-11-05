What if the results of one of the most influential economics papers of the past 25 years are unreliable? The “China shock” narrative—that a surge of Chinese imports destroyed American manufacturing jobs and the communities that depended on them—became conventional wisdom in Washington and beyond. But economic historian Joseph Francis argues that the claim is much weaker than it looks. Listen as he tells EconTalk’s Russ Roberts how a 2022 correction to the paper’s research design cut its estimate of lost jobs in half and erased its findings on wages and living standards. He and Russ then look at what this affair reveals about economics as a field, including the incentives that reward dramatic results, and the problems with peer review.
Resources
The Poor Rich World, Joseph Francis’s Substack
Joseph Francis on X
Joseph Francis’s Articles in Econ Journal Watch
“Whimsy and Fragility in the “China Shock” Narrative“ by Joseph Francis in Econ Journal Watch. September 2026
David Autor on Trade, China, and U.S. Labor Markets
“The China Shock: Learning from Labor Market Adjustment to Large Changes in Trade“ by David H. Autor, David Dorn, and Gordon H. Hanson. NBER Working Paper. January 2016
“Quasi-Experimental Shift-Share Research Designs“ by Kirill Borusyak, Peter Hull, and Xavier Jaravel. NBER Working Paper. September 2018
“Quasi-Experimental Shift-Share Research Designs“ by Kirill Borusyak, Peter Hull, and Xavier Jaravel in The Review of Economic Studies. January 2022
“The China Scapegoat“ by Nicholas D. Kristof in The New York Times. May 29, 2005
Ed Leamer on the State of Econometrics on EconTalk
“Let’s Take the ‘Con’ Out of Econometrics“ by Ed Leamer in The American Economic Review. March 1983
The Great Fertility Collapse (with Jesus Fernandez-Villaverde)
Andrew Gelman on Social Science, Small Samples, and the Garden of the Forking Paths
Daniel Klein‘s EconTalk Episodes
Adam Mastroianni on Peer Review and the Academic Kitchen
Russ Roberts is a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution. In 2006, he founded the award-winning weekly podcast EconTalk, which has featured guests including Milton Friedman, Martha Nussbaum, Christopher Hitchens, Agnes Callard, Bill James, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Amor Towles, and Emily Oster. All 875+ episodes remain available free of charge at EconTalk.org and reach an audience of more than 125,000 listeners in 200 countries.