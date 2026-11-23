What happens when the best students are afraid to have tough conversations and the best scholars are afraid to do unpopular research? Harvard economist Roland Fryer talks with EconTalk's Russ Roberts about the new million-dollar Carob Trust Prize for Academic Courage, launched with investor Bill Ackman, to reward scholars who follow the data wherever it leads. Fryer reflects on staying cheerful in the face of hatred, why he works for disadvantaged kids rather than academic journals, how he uses AI to let students try to prove him wrong, whether peer review is broken, and how great teaching kindles purpose, not just knowledge.

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Resources

Roland Fryer at Harvard University

Roland Fryer’s EconTalk Episodes

The Carob Trust Prize

“Job Market Signaling” by Michael Spense in The Quarterly Journal of Economics. 1973

An Interview with Gary Becker

Steven Levitt on Freakonomics and the State of Economics

The Wisdom of Montaigne (with Tyler Cowen)

What is Art? by Leo Tolstoy, translated by Leo Wiener, on Tolstoy Archive

“A Theory of Rational Addiction” by Gary S. Becker and Kevin M. Murphy in The Journal of Political Economy. August 1988

“Crime and Punishment: An Economic Approach” by Gary S. Becker

Adam Mastroianni on Peer Review and the Academic Kitchen

“The rise and fall of peer review” by Adam Mastroianni at Experimental History

Vernon Smith on Markets and Experimental Economics

John List at University of Chicago

Harlem Children’s Zone

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Russ Roberts is a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution. In 2006, he founded the award-winning weekly podcast EconTalk, which has featured guests including Milton Friedman, Martha Nussbaum, Christopher Hitchens, Agnes Callard, Bill James, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Amor Towles, and Emily Oster. All 875+ episodes remain available free of charge at EconTalk.org and reach an audience of more than 125,000 listeners in 200 countries.

Roland G. Fryer, Jr. is a professor of economics at Harvard University. Fryer's research combines economic theory, empirical evidence, and randomized experiments to help design more effective government policies. His work on education, inequality, and race has been widely cited in media outlets and Congressional testimony. Professor Fryer was awarded a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship and the John Bates Clark Medal -- given by the American Economic Association to the best American Economist under age 40. At age 30, he became the youngest African-American to receive tenure at Harvard. His current research focuses on education reform, social interactions, and police use of force.