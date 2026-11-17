In this week’s Grumpy Economist Weekly Rant, John Cochrane examines the economics of personalized pricing as companies increasingly use AI and consumer data to determine what customers are willing to pay. He explains why charging different prices for the same product, despite concerns about fairness, can improve economic efficiency and help businesses cover fixed costs.

JOIN THE COMMUNITY

From airline tickets and loyalty programs to prescription drugs and insurance, Cochrane explores how complex pricing structures force consumers to spend time and effort securing discounts. He argues that AI-driven personalized pricing could reduce these inefficiencies and questions whether government restrictions would ultimately benefit consumers.

Transcript

Hi. I’m John Cochrane, senior fellow here at the Hoover Institution. Welcome to my Grumpy Economist Weekly Rant.

Today I’m gonna rant about something I call price discrimination by needless complexity.

Personalized pricing is in the news. Companies use big data to figure out what you’re willing to pay and charge you accordingly. Politicians are already passing laws to ban it, and the Federal Trade Commission is threatening action, as usual, before anyone understands the phenomenon.

Economists call this price discrimination. Now, here’s one of the hardest-to-swallow theorems in economics. Perfect price discrimination is efficient. And price discrimination is necessary to pay fixed costs.

What does that mean? Suppose an ice cream shop can charge each of us the exact maximum that we’re willing to pay. Let’s go get a chocolate sundae. The store peers into your data, figures out you’ll pay $7.53, but if they charge you $7.54, you walk away.

You pay $7.53. They know that I came in yesterday, so they can only charge me $5.22. I pay that. And let’s suppose the marginal cost is $2.72, just the store’s cost of the ice cream. Well, when someone else walks in just willing to pay $2.73, he gets that price.

Now, the store sells the same amount of ice cream as they would if they charged everyone $2.73. That’s the same as perfect competition, marginal cost. That’s economic efficiency. The amount of ice cream sold isn’t distorted by the monopoly pricing power. Pricing power is only economically inefficient if the store restricts output to raise the price.

Now, it seems massively unfair, doesn’t it? The store has sucked all the value, all the consumer surplus, out of our transaction. Still, fair is kind of a squishy concept. If the store doesn’t charge someone more than marginal cost, the store can’t pay rent, taxes, advertising, employees’ benefits, R&D, and all the other fixed costs.

There wouldn’t be a store at all. So maybe, isn’t it fair that those of us who really like ice cream should pitch in a little more to keep the store in business? Sorry, there’s no fair chapter of economic regulation.

Now, personalized pricing raises profits, sure. But you and I are stockholders too, through our pension funds and corporate taxes, if not directly. Profits come back to people. So personalized prices are at worst a transfer to those who have more stocks from those who have less.

But if you’ve been following my rants at all, you know economics says don’t transfer income, especially tiny amounts of income like ice cream cones, by mucking around with efficient prices.

Fixed costs pervade today’s economy. Software is free after billions of development costs. Drugs and electronics are close to it. Filling an empty airline seat is nearly free, but no one wants to pay the fixed costs, so much of our economy and much of our politics are a big haggle of who’s gonna pay inflated prices to cover the fixed costs and who gets to negotiate a lower price and make someone else pay more.

Now, two limits on the efficiency of price discrimination.

First, we only need enough price discrimination to pay the fixed costs, and we only need to give discounts to those just barely willing to pay small amounts. It’s the basic economy ticket at marginal cost that matters for efficiency, not exactly how much each seat in business class costs. Additional price discrimination above the fixed costs is just more profit. It’s not distorting, but it’s not beneficial either.

Second, price discrimination’s only efficient if it’s costless. Now, most of our economy is instead one giant game of price discrimination by needless complexity or signaling. You can get a lower price only if you waste a lot of time and effort to signal that you’re the low-value consumer.

Credit cards, frequent flyer miles, airline tickets, hotels, cell phone contracts, prescription drugs, health insurance, discounts, sales, loyalty programs. It all seems like one big trip back to the 1950s Chevy dealer.

All of that haggling is a big waste. So the optimum is really some messy middle ground where price discrimination is enough to pay the fixed costs, consumers still get a lot of benefit, and we don’t overdo the haggling costs.

In fact, the insane complexity of taxes and social programs is part of the game. If you really want to squeeze tax revenue, then hit harder those not willing to devote time and effort to avoiding taxes. Filling out lots of forms and standing in line selects for those who really need the help.

So there is a theoretical argument for regulation, but I doubt our regulators are competent to sort all this out. And importantly, everybody hates price discrimination so much. The firms have a pretty good incentive not to overdo it.

Notice that shopping for cars has gotten a lot easier over time, haggling at stores has disappeared, and sellers are really anxious to avoid the appearance of price gouging.

In that context, though, personalized pricing by AI and big data could be a lot more efficient than all the games we go through now, since it’s basically costless. Maybe regulators should be encouraging it.

Now, I hate all of it. Why? I’m the lazy shopper who always ends up paying high prices. Still, as an economist, I have to admit there’s a reason for it. Economics is sometimes hard to swallow.

Now, in the meantime, crank up your AI agents to fight against the personalized pricing software or, like me, curse, pay the bill, and get back to enjoying your life.

Well, if you enjoyed this Weekly Rant, please don’t forget to click to subscribe.

JOIN THE COMMUNITY

John H. Cochrane is the Rose-Marie and Jack Anderson Senior Fellow of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. An economist specializing in financial economics and macroeconomics, he is the author of The Fiscal Theory of the Price Level. He also authors a popular Substack called The Grumpy Economist.