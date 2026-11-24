In the 50th episode of The Grumpy Economist Weekly Rant, John Cochrane examines Brazil’s growing debt burden and the unconventional proposal to address it by lowering interest rates. He explores how high borrowing costs can undermine fiscal sustainability, even when primary budget deficits are relatively modest, and questions whether central banks alone can break this cycle.

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Drawing parallels with the United States, Cochrane considers how persistent deficits, rising interest costs, and declining confidence in government finances could leave the US facing a similar predicament. He argues that credible fiscal reforms aimed at controlling government spending could reduce borrowing costs and help restore debt sustainability.

Transcript

Hi, I’m John Cochrane. I’m a senior fellow here at the Hoover Institution. Welcome to my Grumpy Economist Weekly Rant. Today, we celebrate the 50th Weekly Rant, so I thought we’d take a little trip to Brazil.

One fine morning a while ago, I found my email inbox overflowing with messages from reporters asking my opinions about Brazil. Brazil? What’s going on? I don’t know much about Brazil. It turned out that André Lara Resende, a noted Brazilian economist, had written an influential essay and had kindly cited some of my work. I better learn fast.

Brazil has a fascinating and difficult economic situation. The primary deficit is under 1% of GDP, which is pretty low by Brazilian standards. Inflation’s four and a half percent, not super high by Brazilian standards. Debt’s large, though, about 80% of GDP. But interest rates are really high. The overnight rate is nearly 14%, so that’s 9% over current inflation.

Real debt then grows at 10% per year, even with only 1% primary deficits. That’s unsustainable, and it’ll clearly lead to another crisis. Interest rates, not borrowing, are Brazil’s short-term fiscal problem.

Resende wrote, “Well, let the central bank lower the interest rate. If the real interest rate were a more reasonable 2%, the debt wouldn’t grow so astronomically.” It’s more plausible than it sounds, though in the end, I don’t think it’ll work.

Many economists tell stories about other countries that suggest it will work. The multiple-equilibrium story is prominent and most recently told of Greece. A country might be able to pay 2% interest, but if asked to pay 12% interest, it might have a 10% chance of default. A 10% default or inflation premium, then, would be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Lots of bright ideas try to push the situation back to the lower interest rate situation.

Maybe lowering interest rates is like Mario Draghi’s famous “whatever it takes.” It’s also certainly plausible that higher interest rates without a fiscal tightening result in higher interest costs, explode the budget, and lead to higher inflation. I’ve been worrying about that for the US. And the Brazilian economist Eduardo Loyo argues that’s what happened in Brazil previously. Well, then lower interest rates without a fiscal loosening would have the same effect, no?

Lots of people, not me, thought that the Fed held US real interest rates artificially low for 10 years, causing asset bubbles and allowing the government to borrow at negative real interest rates for nearly a decade. Well, if the Fed can do it, so can Brazil. President Trump has argued for the Fed to lower rates to lower US borrowing costs in the same way.

Does it work? Well, a key question is: What happens to inflation?

If lowering interest rates quickly leads to lots of inflation—that’s the conventional fear—that actually helps the fiscal situation. Brazil inflates away a lot of debt, but Brazilians understand that inflation doesn’t end well.

Well, if inflation falls, that’s nice, but then the real interest rate and the interest costs would remain high. So the bet has to be that, as the interest rate goes down, inflation goes nowhere, and for a long time. Which will it be? Frankly, we don’t really know.

Now, more deeply, just how much can a central bank control both real and nominal interest rates? In these debt sustainability issues, we usually think of market-determined rates for government bonds. How much can central banks actually control nominal or real rates in a looming debt crisis? If, as I suspect, markets demand 9% as an inflation, devaluation, or default risk premium, can the central bank really and durably set the nominal rate to 5.5% rather than 13.75, or even to zero?

Usually, a monopolist can set a price or a quantity, but not both. Or our central banks may be habitually and reasonably jumping in front of a parade and, and guiding it at most by a few points. My academic work on this subject suggests central banks have a lot of control, but only for quarter-point jumps.

Now, “holding fiscal policy constant,” we say breezily, but crucially. If the central bank lowers interest rates, will the government just spend more? Brazil has fiscal rules, and Resende’s proposal includes fiscal targets, but the US Congress has a budget process, too, which it happily ignores every year.

Brazil already spends a lot more than comparable countries, has a lot of baked-in social spending, and many politicians want to spend more if they can. So, in the end, I doubt the central bank can do it alone. On the other hand, a fiscal reform focused on durably controlling spending could lead to a dramatic fall in the risk premium and let the central bank lower interest rates.

A permanent 1% of GDP primary surplus could bring the real interest rate down, say, seven percentage points. The Resende mechanism might not be a magic bullet, but it could be a stunning multiplier for fiscal reform.

Just Brazil, you say? No, this could be the US. We’re running larger permanent primary deficits with lots of baked-in social spending. Suppose the economy falters, chaos reigns in Washington, inflation keeps creeping up, reflecting growing distrust of our fiscal affairs.

Our Fed will react as Brazil’s central bank has repeatedly: raising rates but not containing inflation. After all, 9% real rates should have demolished four and a half percent inflation, and there we would sit, too, facing Brazil’s conundrum.

I think playfully sometimes that we should just replace all our technical monetary economics classes with a simple, detailed study of the history of Brazil and Argentina, in their successes as well as their failures.

Well, thanks for the experiments, my friends, and thanks, everyone, for listening. If you enjoyed this Weekly Rant, please click to subscribe.

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To read more: Fisher and Resende in Brazil, The Grumpy Economist

John H. Cochrane is the Rose-Marie and Jack Anderson Senior Fellow of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. An economist specializing in financial economics and macroeconomics, he is the author of The Fiscal Theory of the Price Level. He also authors a popular Substack called The Grumpy Economist.